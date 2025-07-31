Vestnik Kavkaza

Iran and IAEA to hold new nuclear talks

Talks between representatives from Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) may take place in the near future, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said.

"Possibly, in the next few days, another round of talks with the agency will be held," Esmail Baghaei said.

The format of cooperation between Tehran and the agency under the current circumstances was discussed at the meeting with IAEA Deputy Director General Massimo Aparo.

The goal of his visit was to develop a manual for how Iran and the IAEA will interact after the Israeli and American attacks on Iran's nuclear facilities.

Iran has limited its interaction with the IAEA after the 12-day war with Israel. Tehran has blocked access to nuclear facilities for IAEA inspectors.

