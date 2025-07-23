Pezeshkian begins visit to Armenia

The visit of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to Armenia has begun, Armenian media reported on August 18.

Iranian President was met at Zvartnots International Airport by Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan.

Pezeshkian's visit will last two days. The trip is aimed at strengthening relations between Tehran and Yerevan. A number of documents will be signed during the visit, including trade agreements.

In addition to this, Pezeshkian will participate in the Armenian-Iranian business forum on Tuesday.