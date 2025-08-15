Pashinyan hails US-signed declaration as historic turning point

Following the signing of the documents in the USA, peace has been established between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in his today's address to the people.

"Peace has been established between Armenia and Azerbaijan: this is a completely new reality in which revenge and hostility must be rejected",

Nikol Pashinyan said.

The Armenian Prime Minister called the declaration on peace signed in the US a turning point, especially noting that after this, the peoples of the region live in a completely different South Caucasus, TASS reports.

This development follows Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze's earlier remarks about the agreement ushering in an era of regional stability and economic growth, with Tbilisi pledging continued support for peace initiatives.