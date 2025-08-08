Bolt taxi service enters Kazakh market

Transport Minister Nurlan Sauranbayev announced the arrival of another international ride-hailing platform in the Kazakh market.

"Bolt, a Baltic-based company, is entering Kazakhstan starting with scooter rentals and expanding to taxi services",

Sauranbayev said.

The minister noted that while Yandex remains the market leader, competition is increasing with InDrive and now Bolt also operating in the country.

According to Sauranbayev, the arrival of new players on the market will help regulate prices for taxi services.

Bolt, founded in Estonia in 2013, currently operates in over 45 countries worldwide.