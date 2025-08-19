Musk puts brakes on plans for new political party

Billionaire Elon Musk is quietly putting the brakes on plans to start his new political party, telling allies he wants to focus on his companies, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.

Musk, the world's richest man, unveiled the 'America Party' in July after a public dispute with U.S. President Donald Trump on the tax cut and spending bill.

He has recently been focused in part on maintaining ties with Vice President JD Vance, the paper said, and has acknowledged to associates that forming a political party would damage his relationship with Vance.

Musk's associates have told people close to Vance that the billionaire is considering using some of his financial resources to back Vance if he decides to run for president in 2028, the paper said.