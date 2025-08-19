Vestnik Kavkaza

Musk puts brakes on plans for new political party

Musk puts brakes on plans for new political party
© Photo: the White House website

Billionaire Elon Musk is quietly putting the brakes on plans to start his new political party, telling allies he wants to focus on his companies, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.

Musk, the world's richest man, unveiled the 'America Party' in July after a public dispute with U.S. President Donald Trump on the tax cut and spending bill.

He has recently been focused in part on maintaining ties with Vice President JD Vance, the paper said, and has acknowledged to associates that forming a political party would damage his relationship with Vance.

Musk's associates have told people close to Vance that the billionaire is considering using some of his financial resources to back Vance if he decides to run for president in 2028, the paper said.

555 views

Gallery

All galleries

Also on the topic

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.