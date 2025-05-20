NATO Secretary General names date of alliance summit in Turkey

NATO will hold its 2026 summit in the Turkish capital Ankara on July 7-8, the alliance’s secretary-general Mark Rutte said.

"I want to thank Türkiye for hosting this important meeting. Türkiye has been a strong NATO ally for more than 70 years, making invaluable contributions to our shared security," Rutte said.

It will mark the second time Türkiye has hosted a NATO summit. The country last welcomed alliance leaders in Istanbul in 2004.

The 2025 NATO Summit took place in The Hague, it was attended by U.S. President Donald Trump.