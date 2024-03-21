Russian and Armenian Security Council Secretaries hold phone talks

Secretary of the Russian Security Council Sergey Shoigu held a phone conversation with his Armenian counterpart Armen Grigoryan.

Grigoryan briefed his Shoigu on the agreements reached between Baku and Yerevan during the talks in Washington on August 8. He also expressed confidence that peace has now been established in the region, which serves the interests of all neighboring countries.

The Armenian Security Council Secretary also highlighted the importance of unblocking regional communication routes, stressing that the resulting economic opportunities would be beneficial for all parties involved.

Shoigu presented the outcomes of the recent meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump in Alaska.

Issues pertaining to the Armenia-Russia agenda were also discussed.

