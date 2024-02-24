Armenia wants to buy LNG from Iran

Armenian Minister of Economy Gevorg Papoyan confirmed that Yerevan has requested liquefied natural gas allocation from Iran during discussions with Iranian officials.

"I met with my colleague, the Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade of Iran, and asked to provide us with quotas for liquefied gas",

the minister said.

The minister emphasized that Iranian LNG imports would diversify Armenia's energy sources, stimulate market competition, and ultimately reduce fuel prices for consumers.

This development comes amid a 50% increase in liquefied gas prices at Armenian stations this summer, prompting Papoyan to urge the Economic Competition Commission to investigate pricing issues, including disruptions at the Russian-Georgian border.