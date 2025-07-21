Payment with Mir cards to be possible throughout Iran by end of 2025

Payments with Russian Mir cards will be possible throughout Iran by the end of this year, Iran's Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali said, TASS reported.

"We are currently planning to make payments available throughout the country. We have already completed three stages, and there is one more to go. And we will do this as well by the end of 2025," Kazem Jalali said.

Last summer Russia and Iran finalized integration of Russia’s Mir and Iran’s Shetab payment systems. Connection of the two payment systems will take place in three stages.

At the first stage, Shetab cardholders will be able to withdraw rubles from them at ATMs in Russia. The second stage will allow Russians to use Mir cards in Iran to pay for purchases. After completion of the third stage, Iranians will be able to pay with Shetab cards in Russia.