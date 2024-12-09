Stavropol to expand cooperation with Mexico

The Stavropol Territory plans to strengthen trade, economic, and tourism ties with Mexico, according to Anton Doronin, head of the regional Ministry of Economic Development.

Earlier, the minister held talks with Eduardo Villegas Megías, Ambassador Plenipotentiary of Mexico to Russia, during which the parties agreed to develop cooperation. The parties aim to expand collaboration in mineral fertilizers, agricultural products, industrial goods, and mineral water exports.

Stavropol and Mexico also reached agreements on the development of health tourism.