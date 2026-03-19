Azerbaijan evacuated nearly 3,000 people from Iran

A large-scale evacuation has taken place from Iran, with nearly 2,900 people crossing into Azerbaijan between February 28 and March 20, according to official sources.

A total of 2,853 individuals were evacuated, including 470 Azerbaijani citizens.

Among those who were evacuated from the conflict zone were nationals from Russia, the Caucasus, and Central Asia - specifically, 323 Russians, 184 Tajik citizens, 16 Georgians, 14 Uzbeks, 11 Kazakhs, and 2 Kyrgyz citizens.

The US-Israeli military operation against Iran began on February 28, resulting in the deaths of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and several Iranian officials. In response, the IRGC launched missile strikes targeting Israel, US bases in the Persian Gulf, and neighboring Arab countries. Following the escalation, a mass evacuation was carried out via the Astara border crossing into Azerbaijan.