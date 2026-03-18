Vestnik Kavkaza

Nearly 200 agents working for US and Israel arrested in Iran

Nearly 200 agents working for US and Israel arrested in Iran
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Iranian authorities have detained 178 individuals accused of collaborating with the USA and Israel, according to Iranian media reports.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) stated that those arrested had supplied US and Israeli intelligence with photographs and location data regarding Red Crescent facilities and checkpoints, enabling them to be targeted.

Several foreign nationals were also among those detained, reportedly found in possession of weapons, tracking devices, specialized communications equipment, and foreign currency.

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