Putin expresses condolences over Larijani's death

In a letter to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences over the death of Iranian Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Larijani.

"The memory of him as a true friend of our country, who did so much to develop the comprehensive strategic partnership between Moscow and Tehran, will remain in our hearts," Putin said.

The Russian leader described Larijani as a wise and forward-thinking politician whom he had met on many occasions.

"I had the opportunity to meet him many times. He was a wise and forward-thinking politician who steadfastly defended the interests of his people," the statement reads.

The head of state offered his deepest condolences and support to Larijani's family and loved ones.

Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Ali Larijani was killed during Israel’s night attack on March 17.