Vestnik Kavkaza

Trade between Russia and Georgia grown since the beginning of 2026

Trade between Russia and Georgia grown since the beginning of 2026
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Bilateral trade between Russia and Georgia rose by 0.5% in the first two months of 2026 compared to the same period last year, reaching $418.4 million, according to Georgia's National Statistics Service.

Russia ranked among Georgia's top three trading partners, accounting for 11.9% of the country's foreign trade during this period.

Türkiye and China were also key partners, with trade turnover reaching $500 million and $457 million respectively.

From January to February 2026, Georgian exports to Russia amounted to $92 million, showing a 28% increase year-on-year, while imports totaled $326 million (a 5.4% decrease).

Georgia's main imports from Russia included wheat, electricity, and sulfonated hydrocarbon derivatives, while its leading exports to Russia were wine, mineral water, fruits, and nuts.

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