World countries celebrate Novruz

Novruz, the holiday of spring and renewal, is being observed today on the vernal equinox across Azerbaijan, parts of Russia including the North Caucasus, Iran, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, and several other nations.

The name "Novruz" means "new day" - it signifies the end of winter and the beginning of spring, marking a newagricultural cycle. In Iran, the holiday officially marks the beginning of the new year.

Novruz always falls on the vernal equinox. In 2026, it occurs on March 20, with the exact moment of astronomical spring onset at 5:46 PM Moscow time (6:46 PM Baku time).

Fire is central to Novruz celebrations, symbolizing purification and renewal. One of the most widespread traditions involves jumping over flames as a ritual of cleansing.

Ahead of the holiday, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev extended his Novruz congratulations to the people of Azerbaijan.