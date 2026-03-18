UN Secretary-General calls for an end to war and Strait of Hormuz opening

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has urged the USA and Israel to halt their military campaign against Iran, while also calling on Tehran to cease attacks on neighboring countries.

"It's high time to end this war that is risking to get completely out of control",

Guterres stated.

He further called for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, warning that its continued closure is causing significant harm to the global economy.

Earlier, the UN warned that the ongoing crisis in the Middle East could lead to famine for 45 million people.