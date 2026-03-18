Iranian Parliament proposes charging tolls for passage of ships through Strait of Hormuz

Iranian MP Somayeh Rafiei has put forward a proposal to impose tolls on vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz, citing Tehran's role in maintaining regional security.

"We are implementing a plan according to which countries using the Strait of Hormuz... will be required to pay duties and taxes to the Islamic Republic of Iran",

Rafiei stated.

According to Somayeh Rafiei, countries that earn money from transporting energy and food should pay a tax for ensuring security.

Following the outbreak of hostilities in the Middle East, Iran blocked the strait, disrupting a key route for global oil shipments and contributing to a sharp rise in energy prices.