Trump reveals when strike on South Pars possible

U.S .President Donald Trump said Israel will not attack Iran’s South Pars Gas Field from now on, but if Tehran attacks Qatar again, the U.S. military "will massively blow up the entirety" of the South Pars gas field.

"The United States knew nothing about this particular attack, and the country of Qatar was in no way, shape, or form, involved with it, nor did it have any idea that it was going to happen," Trump said.

The U.S. leader believes that the Jewish state delivered the strike "out of anger for what has taken place in the Middle East." In his words, "a relatively small section of the whole has been hit."

"No more attacks will be made by Israel pertaining to this extremely important and valuable South Pars Field unless Iran unwisely decides to attack a very innocent, in this case, Qatar," Trump said.

According to him, if Iran attacks Qatar again, the U.S., "with or without the help or consent of Israel, will massively blow up the entirety of the South Pars Gas Field at an amount of strength and power that Iran has never seen or witnessed before".

On Wednesday, the Assaluyeh District administration in Iran's Bushehr Province reported that a fire had broken out at several facilities in the South Pars gas field following an attack by Israel and the U.S. In this regard, the IRGC said it would attack oil and gas sites in Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar.