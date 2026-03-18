Egypt to limit store and restaurant working hours to save electricity

Egypt will impose temporary restrictions on the operating hours of stores and restaurants in April as part of efforts to conserve electricity, according to a statement by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, cited by Egyptian media.

Starting March 28, the government will introduce month-long measures aimed at reducing electricity consumption. Cafes, restaurants, and shops will be permitted to operate only until 9:00 PM from Sunday to Thursday, and until 10:00 PM on Fridays and Saturdays.

Authorities have also recommended reducing the operating hours of streetlights and billboards. Beginning March 20, government offices will close by 6:00 PM, with some civil servants switching to remote work.

According to Madbouly, the country's current situation "requires decisive action" to manage electricity consumption. Egypt's gas import bill has roughly tripled amid the ongoing conflict involving Iran