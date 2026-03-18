Declaration of Independence hinders Armenia - Pashinyan

Armenia's Declaration of Independence is actually a declaration of conflict and a declaration of dependence, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said.

The Armenian PM said the country's Declaration of Independence should be called not a declaration of independence, but a declaration of conflict, and consequently, a declaration of dependence.

The Armenian leader explained that resolving this issue is necessary for Yerevan, enabling it to properly position itself among the nations of the world.

"Imagine that you have moved into a new apartment and live on a common platform, threatening all your neighbors while proclaiming your independence. How can you live in this environment under such threats?" Pashinyan said.

The politician answered his own question, explaining that existence under such conditions is only possible with external support. Moreover, the constant expectation of assistance transforms into a steadily growing dependence on those from whom support is anticipated.

The PM also drew attention to the threat of a new war, which could become a reality if there is an attempt to revise the current peace. He reminded the public that certain forces are demanding a change to the peaceful agenda. A new war, the politician noted, could begin after the parliamentary elections, or by autumn at the latest.

Consequently, the Armenian leader emphasized that such rhetoric could cause serious harm to the country.

"These forces themselves do not understand what they are saying. They are voicing texts written by others and cannot aspire to any official status in Armenia... They are preparing a new September war with grave consequences," Pashinyan said.

The head of state also called on Armenians to end their wanderings and life in foreign lands, and to return to Armenia. He reminded the public that the entire strategy of the Armenian authorities is aimed at enabling them to settle in Armenia, both physically and psychologically .

"And so that together we can make this state of ours - which is a great blessing for us and the Armenian people - more prosperous, more secure, and safer. So that ultimately we can move beyond the logic of survival and towards a logic of development, prosperity, and peace," Pashinyan said.

The head of the Armenian government stressed the need to concentrate on achieving precisely these objectives.