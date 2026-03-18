Vestnik Kavkaza

Brent oil price reach 117 dollars per barrel

Brent oil price reach 117 dollars per barrel
© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Brent oil futures with delivery in May 2026 climbed to as high as $117 a barrel on the London-based ICE today for the first time from March 9, according to trading data.

The Brent oil price surged by 8.96% per barrel. The WTI oil futures with delivery in May 2026 edged up by 1.52% to $96.91 per barrel.

By 8:59 a.m. Moscow time (5:59 a.m. GMT) the price of Brent futures contracts had narrowed gains to 4.94% as it reached $112.68 per barrel. Meanwhile, the price of futures contracts of WTI crude oil for May 2026 delivery was up by 1.08% at $96.49 per barrel.

375 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.