Brent oil price reach 117 dollars per barrel

Brent oil futures with delivery in May 2026 climbed to as high as $117 a barrel on the London-based ICE today for the first time from March 9, according to trading data.

The Brent oil price surged by 8.96% per barrel. The WTI oil futures with delivery in May 2026 edged up by 1.52% to $96.91 per barrel.

By 8:59 a.m. Moscow time (5:59 a.m. GMT) the price of Brent futures contracts had narrowed gains to 4.94% as it reached $112.68 per barrel. Meanwhile, the price of futures contracts of WTI crude oil for May 2026 delivery was up by 1.08% at $96.49 per barrel.