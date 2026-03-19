Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr 2026

On Friday, March 20, Muslims worldwide are observing Eid al-Fitr, one of the two major Islamic holidays, which marks the conclusion of the holy month of Ramadan and the end of the obligatory fast.

Central to the celebration is the Eid prayer. In Moscow, services are held at the Moscow Cathedral Mosque, the Historical Mosque, the Shuhada Memorial Mosque on Poklonnaya Hill, and an additional venue at the Technical Sports Center in Pechatniki.

Russian President Vladimir Putin extended his congratulations to the Muslim community in Russia.

Following the festive prayer, families and friends traditionally gather for a celebratory meal. Another key custom is offering help to those in need. Fasting and alcohol consumption are forbidden on Eid al-Fitr.

In many regions of Russia, as well as in countries with predominantly Muslim populations, Eid al-Fitr is observed as a public holiday. Authorities often add one or two additional non-working days to the holiday period.