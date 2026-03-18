Omani Foreign Ministry: Ground operation in Iran is inevitable to achieve Israeli goals

Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi noted that the USA would ultimately be compelled to launch a full-scale military campaign involving ground forces to meet Israeli goals, describing such an operation as difficult and protracted for the allies.

"But it has now become clear that achieving Israel's defined goals will require a protracted military campaign, during which the US will be forced to engage in a ground phase, opening a new front in the endless wars that (US President Donald) Trump previously promised to end",

Badr al-Busaidi said.

According to the minister, Tel Aviv had convinced Washington that an operation against Iran would be swift, citing Iran's domestic difficulties, sanctions, and the strikes conducted in the summer of 2025. However, the allies now face the prospect of a prolonged campaign, which Washington is seeking to avoid.