Israel denies involvement in Bushehr NPP attack

The Israeli military has refuted reports alleging its involvement in the attack on Iran's Bushehr NPP on March 17.

"The IDF Air Force did not strike targets within the perimeter of the nuclear power plant during the specified time period",

IDF source stated.

The strike on the facility occurred on March 17. Rosatom, which is constructing an additional power unit at the plant, reported that the attack damaged a metrology service building located within the industrial site. No injuries were reported, according to RIA Novosti.