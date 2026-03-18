Vestnik Kavkaza

Israel denies involvement in Bushehr NPP attack

Israel denies involvement in Bushehr NPP attack
© Photo: Vera Romashkina/Vestnik Kavkaza

The Israeli military has refuted reports alleging its involvement in the attack on Iran's Bushehr NPP on March 17.

"The IDF Air Force did not strike targets within the perimeter of the nuclear power plant during the specified time period",

IDF source stated.

The strike on the facility occurred on March 17. Rosatom, which is constructing an additional power unit at the plant, reported that the attack damaged a metrology service building located within the industrial site. No injuries were reported, according to RIA Novosti.

230 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.