Iran's Caspian fleet no longer exists - Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared that Iran's naval forces in the Caspian Sea have been completely destroyed.

"Yesterday (March 18 – ed.) we destroyed their entire (Iran's – ed.) fleet in the Caspian Sea",

Benjamin Netanyahu said.

He clarified that the USA had eliminated one Iranian fleet - in the Persian Gulf - while Israel had destroyed the second, located in the Caspian Sea.

On Wednesday evening, Israeli television Channel 12 reported that Israeli Air Force strikes had targeted Iranian Navy vessels at the Bandar Anzali naval base in the Caspian Sea. The IDF Spokesperson's Office confirmed the attack the following day, noting that it marked the first Israeli strike on Iranian naval facilities in the Caspian Sea since the current operation against Iran began.