Russian pipeline gas supplies to Türkiye decrease at the beginning of 2026

Pipeline gas deliveries from Russia to Türkiye via TurkStream and Blue Stream in January fell by 3 percent compared to the same month in 2025, according to data from Türkiye's Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK).

In the first month of this year, Russia supplied 2.7 billion cubic meters of gas through the two pipelines, showing a 3% decrease year-on-year, TASS reported.

Last year, total pipeline gas deliveries from Russia to Türkiye reached 21.16 billion cubic meters, up 0.4% from the 2024 level. Meanwhile, gas consumption in Türkiye rose by 13% over the year, hitting a record 64 billion cubic meters.