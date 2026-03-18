Seven more wagons of wheat sent to Armenia via Azerbaijan

The next grain shipment from Russia to Armenia has been carried out via transit through Azerbaijan.

A total of 7 railcars carrying 488 tons of wheat was sent from Bilajari station to Boyuk Kasik station on March 19.

On October 21, 2025, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev announced at the meeting with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev that Azerbaijan had lifted all restrictions on cargo transit to Armenia that had been in place since the occupation, with the first shipment consisting of Kazakh grain.

Subsequent deliveries included both fuel and agricultural cargo. On December 18, SOCAR shipped 1,220 tons of RON-95 motor fuel to Armenia. On January 9, 2026, a total of 2,698 tons of cargo (48 railcars) were dispatched, including 1,742 tons of RON-95 gasoline and 956 tons of diesel fuel.

On January 11, an 18-railcar train carrying 979 tons of RON-92 gasoline was delivered. On February 25, 4,500 tons of diesel fuel were transported, followed on March 5 by 31 railcars with 1,984 tons of diesel and two railcars carrying 135 tons of Russian fertilizer. Additional consignments included a seven-railcar train of Russian grain on March 9 and, on March 11, 11 railcars loaded with 1,023 tons of grain.