Iran plans to increase engineering services exports to $4.5 billion

Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) is aiming to boost exports of technical and engineering services to $4.5 billion by the end of the current Iranian year (late March 2026), TPO’s Office for Knowledge-Based Products and Engineering Services said.

According to the office, Iranian contractors have built a presence in international markets over the past 32 years, competing alongside major firms from the U.S., Canada, Germany, China and Turkey.

Several projects have recently been launched in neighboring countries, pursued both independently by Iranian contractors and in joint ventures.

Most export destinations are nearby, because heavy machinery and equipment often require temporary export permits.

Iran's priority markets include CIS countries, Iraq, the Gulf states, Afghanistan and Pakistan.