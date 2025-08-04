Vestnik Kavkaza

Uzbekistan developing regular rail freight services to Europe

Uzbekistan developing regular rail freight services to Europe
Uzbekistan is preparing to establish regular rail services for freight transport to countries in Eastern and Central Europe.

The Uzbek government has been tasked with holding negotiations and preparing proposals for the implementation of these services, with the project scheduled for completion by April 2026.

The initiative is part of Uzbekistan’s broader strategy to expand export markets and strengthen international trade links.

Positioned at the crossroads of Central Asia, the country aims to leverage its rail infrastructure to improve logistics efficiency, diversify export routes, and integrate more fully into global supply chains.

