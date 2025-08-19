Pashinyan: peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia irreversible

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the press briefing that peace between Baku and Yerevan is irreversible.

"Peace has been established between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and that peace needs institutionalization. Peace is irreversible now, and I consider this to be the personal mission of our government and mine," Pashinyan said.

He stressed there is no doubt that he and the Armenian government will resolutely and consistently pursue the institutionalization of that peace with Azerbaijan.

"We will bring our 'ship' to a peaceful haven. We have already brought it to a peaceful haven, now it is necessary that these piers be more reliable, be more stable, and, ultimately, be built," Pashinyan said.

The PM said he considers it his duty to protect the established peace, adding that he remains ready to engage with the public to address any concerns or misunderstandings surrounding the new reality.

"Yes, peace has been established, but that doesn't mean we have no questions or unresolved problems. But peace must be preserved," Pashinyan said.

The Armenian PM also said that returning to the 2020 trilateral agreement no longer makes sense, as the document belongs to the past.