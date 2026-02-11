Iran signals readiness to negotiate uranium enrichment levels

Iran has expressed its willingness to discuss uranium enrichment levels and reserve volumes, according to Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei.

In an interview with PBS News, Baghaei confirmed Tehran's openness to dialogue on its nuclear program, including the scope of enrichment and stockpile size, but stressed that such discussions must be grounded in respect for Iran's sovereign rights.

He also addressed the anticipated resumption of nuclear talks with the USA in Oman, describing the negotiations as focused exclusively on nuclear issues and conducted within the framework of established international law.

Baghai reiterated that Iran remains committed o the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) and develops nuclear energy solely for peaceful purposes. He further emphasized that the Islamic Republic remains far from pursuing or developing nuclear weapons.