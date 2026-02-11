Kazakhstan allocates 42 million dollars for donstitutional referendum

Mikhail Bortnik, a member of the Central Referendum Commission, disclosed the preliminary expenditure figures for the national vote.

"The preliminary estimate of referendum expenses stands at 20.8 billion tenge ($42 million)",

Mikhail Bortnik stated.

He clarified that the funds will be allocated from Kazakhstan's state reserves. The bulk of the sum (75%) will be used to pay members of precinct commissions.

The referendum was formally scheduled by presidential decree, signed by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, with voting set to take place March 15.