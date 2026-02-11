Google integrates Azerbaijani language into Gemini

Google, the developer, in collaboration with Azerbaijan's Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, announced full Azerbaijani language support across the Gemini ecosystem.

Users can now access Gemini’s features in their native language, alongside other widely spoken global languages. The addition is part of Google's broader effort to expand the platform's linguistic diversity.

Azerbaijani has also been integrated into Nano Banana, a neural network designed for cognitive processing and image editing, and Veo, Google's generative video model.