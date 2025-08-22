Araghchi: Iran ready to resume negotiations with goodwill of West

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi sent a letter to the EU's the High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas, stating Iran’s readiness to resume nuclear negotiations if the West shows goodwill

This follows the EU3's (France, Germany and the UK) activation of a "snapback mechanism" to restore international sanctions against Iran.

Araghchi's letter emphasizes "Iran's readiness to resume honest and balanced diplomatic negotiations, provided that other parties show seriousness and goodwill and avoid actions that undermine the chances of success", according to Middle Eastern media.

The minister also pointed out that the EU3 do not have the legal authority to launch the mechanism and stressed that Iran would respond to Europe's decision.