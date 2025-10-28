Vestnik Kavkaza

Baku and Xi’an explore direct flight link

Baku and Xi’an explore direct flight link
© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

An exchange of views was held on the possibilities of establishing direct air links with the Chinese city of Xi'an, as well as on the prospects for cooperation in artificial intelligence, digitalization and other areas, Azerbaijan's Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev said.

According to him, the discussions were held at a meeting with the Mayor of Xi'an Ye Niuping.

"During the meeting, the current state and future prospects of cooperation between our countries, especially Xi'an province and Azerbaijan in the field of railways and transport in general, were discussed. For this purpose, it was decided to establish a relevant working group," the minister said.

290 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.