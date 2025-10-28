Russian airlines rank among top airlines in Georgian aviation market

Red Wings has entered the top five most popular airlines in Georgia's aviation sector, with Azimuth also showing strong performance, according to local media reports.

In 2025, Red Wings accounted for approximately 6% of all flights in Georgia, transporting over 408,000 passengers despite the absence of formal diplomatic relations between Moscow and Tbilisi. Regular flights now connect Georgia with more than ten Russian cities, maintaining transportation links between the two countries.

This development follows the resumption of air travel in spring 2023 after a four-year suspension, with Russian airlines (Red Wings and Azimuth) and Georgian carrier (Georgian Airways) establishing reciprocal market presence.