Meeting between Russian and U.S. lawmakers in works

A meeting between Russian and U.S. lawmakers is being prepared, with the venue to be agreed upon through diplomatic channels, congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna (Republican, Florida) said.

"I will lead a delegation of members of Congress to meet with the Russian Duma, and we are currently coordinating through diplomatic channels to determine the location of this meeting," Luna said.

The congresswoman called her meeting with Kirill Dmitriev, the Russian president’s special representative for economic cooperation with foreign countries, productive, noting that they found common ground, TASS reported.

According to her, the sides identified common ground based on the shared values and interests of Russia and the U.S.: peace, trade, and mutual respect.

Luna also pointed out that she fully supports U.S. President Donald Trump’s "vision of ending endless wars and restoring global stability through diplomacy."