3rd Azerbaijan Int'l Medical Innovations Expo opens in Baku

The opening ceremony of the 3rd Azerbaijan International Medical Innovation Exhibition 'Medinex 2025' took place in Baku.

The event was held today at the Baku Expo Center. A number of events will be held as part of the exhibition.

The Azerbaijan International Exhibition of Medical Innovations will last for three days.

The Medinex exhibition is supported by the State Agency for Compulsory Medical Insurance and the Association of Medical Territorial Subdivisions.

Companies from 14 countries, including Azerbaijan, Russia, Belarus, Turkey, France, Germany and Qatar, have confirmed their participation in the exhibition.