Vestnik Kavkaza

Flights between Tbilisi and Dushanbe resume in June

Flights between Tbilisi and Dushanbe resume in June
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Direct air service between Tbilisi and Dushanbe will restart on June 14, 2026, according to Tajik carrier Somon Air's press service.

Flights will operate once a week on Sundays using Boeing 737-800NG aircraft. Booking is now open.

The route will connect Georgia's Shota Rustaveli International Airport with Tajikistan's Ismail Somoni International Airport.

The first direct flight on this route was operated on May 22, 2024; services will now resume under an adjusted schedule.

Somon Air, based in Dushanbe, serves as Tajikistan's national carrier and flies to more than 25 destinations.

365 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.