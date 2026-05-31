Flights between Tbilisi and Dushanbe resume in June

Direct air service between Tbilisi and Dushanbe will restart on June 14, 2026, according to Tajik carrier Somon Air's press service.

Flights will operate once a week on Sundays using Boeing 737-800NG aircraft. Booking is now open.

The route will connect Georgia's Shota Rustaveli International Airport with Tajikistan's Ismail Somoni International Airport.

The first direct flight on this route was operated on May 22, 2024; services will now resume under an adjusted schedule.

Somon Air, based in Dushanbe, serves as Tajikistan's national carrier and flies to more than 25 destinations.