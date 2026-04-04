This summer, a 500-seat wide-body aircraft will carry flight to Abkhazia. Furthermore, as a result of the Psou checkpoint reconstruction on the Russian-Abkhaz border, it will be able to accommodate more Russian travelers.

This summer, Abkhazia will become more accessible to Russian travelers: a large 500-seat wide-body aircraft will carry flights from Moscow to Sukhum. It will arrive for the first time at the Ardzinba Sukhum International Airport, Sergey Kiriyenko First Deputy Chief of Staff of the Russian Presidential Administration, announced in Sukhum.

"The transport and logistics situation in Abkhazia has changed significantly over the past year: an airport, the Dioskuria electric train, and sea service on the Kometa ships have been launched. The investor has completed the second phase of the international airport terminal, and the number of aircraft and the regions that carry out flights to Abkhazia are growing,”

- Sergey Kiriyenko said.