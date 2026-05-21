Akkuyu NPP takes Turkey's energy sector to new level

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Türkiye has proven to be a reliable energy transit partner and key actor for peace, stressing that its infrastructure has strengthened its role in regional stability.

Türkiye is determined to advance energy diplomacy alongside its broader peace efforts, Erdoğan told the second edition of the Istanbul Natural Resources Summit.

According to him, the government fundamentally transformed the country's energy strategy over the past decade through large-scale investments in exploration, storage and transmission infrastructure.

"We changed the paradigm in energy. With the motto 'Only those who search can find,' we made major investments in this field over the last 10 years," Erdoğan said.

He said the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant marked a turning point for Türkiye's nuclear ambitions, while investments in solar, wind and hydroelectric energy represented some of the largest clean-energy projects in the country's history.

"Türkiye is not a spectator in this race; it aims to become a game changer," Erdoğan said.

The Turkish leader said Türkiye continues to expand investments in renewable energy and nuclear power alongside fossil fuel production.

He noted that the country has become the world leader in boron reserves and said rare earth element discoveries in central Eskişehir's Beylikova district could elevate Türkiye into a major global player in critical minerals.

The president also highlighted lithium carbonate production efforts in Eskişehir's Kırka region and ongoing work to establish an industrial-scale facility with an annual capacity of 600 tons.