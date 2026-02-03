Alen Simonyan to visit to Moscow

Armenian Parliament Speaker Alen Simonyan will pay an official visit to Russia set for February 4-7.

The senior Armenian lawmaker plans to meet with Russian Federation Council Chair Valentina Matviyenko and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.

Speaking about the topics he planned to discuss, the parliament speaker pointed out that his January 23 call with his Russian counterpart had addressed issues related to the documents that had been agreed on at the regional level, as well as Armenia-Russia relations.