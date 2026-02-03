Vestnik Kavkaza

Alen Simonyan to visit to Moscow

Alen Simonyan to visit to Moscow
© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Armenian Parliament Speaker Alen Simonyan will pay an official visit to Russia set for February 4-7.

The senior Armenian lawmaker  plans to meet with Russian Federation Council Chair Valentina Matviyenko and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.

Speaking about the topics he planned to discuss, the parliament speaker pointed out that his January 23 call with his Russian counterpart had addressed issues related to the documents that had been agreed on at the regional level, as well as Armenia-Russia relations.

360 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.