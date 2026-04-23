Almost 20 political forces to take part in Armenia's parliamentary elections

Nineteen political forces have submitted applications to Armenia's Central Election Commission to participate in the upcoming summer parliamentary elections, CEC press secretary Seda Ghukasyan announced on April 23.

She noted that two blocs and 17 parties have submitted all required documents. The deadline for document submission has now expired.

Candidate list registration will conclude on May 3, and the following day it will become clear how many political forces are permitted to participate.

The final list will be published on the CEC website before May 6.