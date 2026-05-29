Russia allows Armenia to waive its Goods Delivery Expectation Confirmation System payments until July 1

Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, and Kazakhstan have been exempted from Goods Delivery Expectation Confirmation System payments for 30 days, while Belarus will be exempted for 92 days. Exporters from other countries will begin paying tomorrow.

Starting Monday, June 1, Russia is introducing a new import regulation: foreign companies exporting goods to the Russian market will be required to pay under the Goods Delivery Expectation Confirmation System. These payments are equal to the VAT and excise tax on the goods and are refunded to the company once it sells the exported goods in Russia. This is necessary to ensure tax accounting for all goods imported by the Russian Federation.

A grace period has been introduced for EAEU member states, including Armenia. Along with Armenian companies, companies from Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan can waive their Goods Delivery Expectation Confirmation System payments until July 1, and firms from Belarus can waive their payments until September 1.