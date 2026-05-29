Pentagon considers withdrawing US bases from Persian Gulf

The US military bases in the Persian Gulf that suffered the most from IRGC strikes may be closed, and their personnel withdrawn from the region, Pentagon Secretary Pete Hegseth noted, commenting on the prospects for US military activity in the Middle East.

During a visit to Singapore, Pentagon Secretary Pete Hegseth discussed the possibility of reducing the US military presence in the Middle East, primarily at those bases in the Persian Gulf countries that suffered the most during the Iran War.

Furthermore, the US may completely close several bases in the region rather than rebuild them. However, Hegseth emphasized that this would depend on the decisions of President Donald Trump.