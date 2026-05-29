15,000 hectares of newly sown spring crops are at risk in Stavropol Krai due to large hail and heavy rains, the head of the affected Kirovsky District informed residents and authorities.

Nikolai Novopashin, head of the Kirovsky Municipal District in Stavropol Krai, reported significant problems with crops due to severe weather: recently, heavy hail fell in Stavropol Krai along with heavy rains, damaging some agricultural crops.

Novopashin clarified that damage to crops is being reported across a large area of ​​15,900 hectares (11.5% of the Kirovsky District). It is difficult to determine the damage yet due to ongoing heavy rains.