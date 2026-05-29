Hezbollah launches massive shelling against Israel for the first time since ceasefire

43 days after the ceasefire between the IDF and Hezbollah was declared, the Lebanese movement launched approximately 100 missiles and drones at Israel. Nearly all of them were intercepted by Israeli missile defense systems.

Israeli media reported Hezbollah's first large-scale missile and drone strike at Israeli settlements since the ceasefire was declared on April 17. The attack targeted the north of the Jewish state.

Nearly 100 missiles and drones were fired by Hezbollah at the Western Galilee, including the cities of Karmiel and Nahariyya, and the Upper Galilee, including the cities of Kiryat Shmona and Safed. Air raid sirens were sounded in 60 cities and towns.

Almost all of the missiles and drones were destroyed by the Iron Dome system.