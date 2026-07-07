Vestnik Kavkaza

Another 54 families return to Azerbaijan's Khojavend and Shusha districts

Another 54 families return to Azerbaijan's Khojavend and Shusha districts
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Today, the next group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) has been sent to Azerbaijan's Khojavand and Shusha cities, according to the State Committee for Affairs of Refugees and IDPs on its official website.

The current phase of the resettlement includes the relocation of 21 families (87 people) to Guzeykhirman village and 18 families (72 people) to Guneykhirman village in the Khojavand district.

Additionally, 15 families (51 people) are relocated to the Kichik Galadarasi village of the Shusha district.

This comes as a result of the first phase of the "Great Return" state program. 

The relocated persons are families temporarily settled in various parts of the country, mainly in hostels, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.

The former IDPs returning to the native village thanked President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care.

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