Anything that is good for Armenian people is acceptable to Russia - Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Armenia’s decision on whether to move closer to the EU or pursue another path should be made based on the interests of the Armenian people and that such a decision would not damage Armenian-Russian relations.

"Everything that is acceptable and good for the Armenians is acceptable and good for Russia. Do as you think is good for the Armenian people. Our people are connected by centuries of friendship and nothing can damage our humanitarian ties. But, there are questions that are purely economic. Based on that, we would make our own choice as well," Putin said.

The Russian leader said that if Armenia quits the EAEU, its citizens will need to buy a permission to work in Russia.

According to him, Armenia will lose 14% of its GDP if energy prices are forced up due to the country's withdrawal from the EAEU.

He questioned who Armenia would supply its agricultural products, including wine, to if it joined the European Union and Russia was unable to import these goods. The head of state noted that phytosanitary standards in the EAEU countries are much stricter than in the EU.