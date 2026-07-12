Arab League condemns Iranian strikes on Gulf countries

The League of Arab States has condemned Iran's strikes on Persian Gulf nations, with Secretary General Nabil Fahmy calling them a flagrant violation of international law.

"Iran's continued aggression against Arab countries constitutes a flagrant violation of international law",

Fahmi said.

He described the strikes as an infringement of sovereignty and called on member states to adopt a united stance against further escalation. According to Nabil Fahmy, reform of the Arab League is planned, though no details of the initiative have been made public.

Iran and the USA continue to exchange strikes, with the IRGC having attacked US targets in Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, and Jordan.